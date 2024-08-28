LeBron James FORBIDS Bronny to Call Him Dad During Games, but THESE Names Are Allowed: ‘Can’t Be Running Like…’

LeBron James has always been known as a devoted father to his son, Bronny James. However, as their relationship takes an unprecedented turn with both of them set to play for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 NBA season, there are some ground rules that the father-son duo will uphold, particularly when it comes to their on-court interactions.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of The Shop, LeBron James made it clear that when they're in the workplace—whether it's at the practice facility, in the locker room, on the bench, or during a game—Bronny will not be addressing him as "dad." LeBron emphasized, "No, we already laid that down. He cannot call me 'dad' in the workplace."

LeBron explained that while they are at the practice facility or engaged in team activities, Bronny has been asked to call him by other names. "He got to call me like '2-3,' 'Bron' or, you know, 'GOAT' if he wants to," LeBron shared. "It's up to him."

The need for this distinction is based on maintaining a professional environment and avoiding any potential confusion or awkwardness. LeBron humorously elaborated, "We cannot be running down the court and he be like, 'Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!'"

LeBron also indicated that the adjustment might be more significant for Bronny, stating that it was easy for him because he had been calling him 'Bronny' for so long. He added that it was not like he had been calling him 'Hey son,' but that it would be an adjustment for James Jr.

Their first opportunity to showcase this unique dynamic will likely be on October 4, when the Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason opener at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. This will be followed by a further five exhibition games before the Lakers kick off their regular season at home against Minnesota on October 22.

Although Bron might sound like a strict father, he is more of letting Bronny get used to the professional setup. LeBron recently said he is excited to play with Bronny and got the same reaction from his son as well.

Bronny is also eagerly looking forward to the upcoming NBA season, when he and his father will make history by playing together on the Los Angeles Lakers. Bronny recently expressed his excitement about the prospect, emphasizing how working and playing alongside his father every day will strengthen their already close relationship.

During a recent conversation, the son of the NBA icon said, “It's a big step for both of us. I feel like playing together, going to work together every day is just gonna build the relationship we already have; build that connection even stronger. I'm excited.”

Despite initial challenges during the Summer League, Bronny has shown resilience and improvement, culminating in a standout performance in a recent game where he made his first three-pointer and made a valuable impact on the court.