LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest on Bronny James Criticism Ahead of NBA Debut: ‘He Doesn’t Give a F**k’

As the spotlight continues to shine on Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, the chatter surrounding his entry into the professional basketball scene grows louder. Amidst the buzz and scrutiny, LeBron James himself has stepped in to set the record straight about his son's demeanor and approach toward criticisms and expectations.

Following Bronny's Summer League debut, where he showcased his skills on the court for the first time at that level, LeBron James shared some candid insights into his son's mindset. LeBron emphasized that Bronny, unlike himself during his early days in the league, remains unperturbed by the external noise and opinions that come his way.

LeBron James shared brutally honest take on Bronny James’ criticism

As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron said, “He doesn't care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in, I wanted people to like me and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. He doesn't give a f**k.”

LeBron went on to highlight the stark contrast between himself and his son, describing Bronny as someone who is unfazed by criticism and simply focuses on his own growth and development as a player. Despite being the son of a basketball icon and facing high expectations, Bronny's attitude seems to be one of resilience and determination to prove himself on his own terms.

Bronny James missed Lakers’ Summer League game against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick, Bronny James, experienced a setback in his promising start to the Summer League as he was sidelined for the team's matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell revealed that James is dealing with "trace swelling" in his left knee, prompting the team to exercise caution and hold him out of the game as a preventative measure. This temporary setback interrupted James' budding foray into professional basketball following his selection as the 55th overall pick by the Lakers.

The absence of the younger James on the court against the Warriors provides an opportunity for him to prioritize his recovery and ensure a seamless return to action.

