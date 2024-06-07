LeBron James Gets Called Out As He Tries to Make Kyrie Irving’s Moment Into His Own With Comments About Mavericks Star

Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back in his criticism of LeBron James following the latter's recent comments about former teammate Kyrie Irving. James expressed frustration over no longer being Irving's running mate in the NBA, stating he was "so f**king mad" about it.

During his conversation at ESPN’s NBA Today before the Finals, Perkins called out LeBron for stealing Irving's moment as the Dallas Mavericks gear up to face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

KP said, "Here we go again. Weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment, let somebody else enjoy it. This is not about you! Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics, and yet you’re so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate anymore."

However, the dynamic between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James has been a source of intrigue since the former departed from the Cavaliers in 2017. After their successful run in Cleveland, Irving sought new opportunities in Boston and eventually found his way to the Mavericks, where he flourished alongside Luka Doncic.

Also Read: Which EuroLeague Game Was Luka Doncic Referring to When Asked About the Most Hostile Crowd He’s Played in Front Of?

What did LeBron James say about Kyrie Irving?

In discussing Kyrie Irving's presence in the NBA Finals, LeBron James expressed a mix of emotions, indicating both pride and a touch of regret.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Irving's growth and success, James conveyed his joy and pride and said, "I'm so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth. I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I'm not his running mate anymore."

These sentiments were formed during their time as teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they reached three consecutive Finals and clinched the championship in 2016.

Despite their past partnership, Irving's desire to step out of James' shadow led to his trade to Boston. Nevertheless, their bond endured, with Irving seeking James' guidance on leadership while with the Celtics.

However, there was a chance, as Lakers were interested in acquiring Irving after his subsequent move to the Brooklyn Nets.

Also Read: ‘Penguin in Arizona’: NBA Fans Troll Pep Guardiola After He Gets Spotted Giving Joe Mazzulla Pep-Talk Ahead of NBA Finals