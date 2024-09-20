LeBron James Gives Shout Out to Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani After Historic Outburst; All You Need to Know

Shohei Ohtani, the star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, went 6-6 with three home runs on Thursday in the team's 20-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. Ohtani is the first player to join the 50-50 club as well. There was no shortage of response to Ohtani's historic day in the sports world. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was left in shock.

“THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!! WOWZERS,” LeBron wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohtani was having an incredible day. With his 50th home run of the season, he broke the Dodgers single-season home run record. In his subsequent at-bat, he went on to hit his 51st home run. The way the Dodgers star is playing right now, he might wind up having a 55-55 season.

Heck, it might even be 60-60. Ohtani is dominant at the plate and on the base paths, and before the regular season is out, he'll likely increase his total of stolen bases and home runs.

Of course, Ohtani is proud of another accomplishment he made on Thursday. 2018 saw Ohtani sign with the Los Angeles Angels. There were great hopes for the two-way phenomenon. In the end, Ohtani was selected three times for the Anaheim All-Star team and took home two American League MVP awards. Ohtani never made it to the postseason with the team, though.

Naturally, Ohtani was not at fault. With the Angels, even Mike Trout has only appeared in three postseason games. All the organization has done is struggle to develop a competitor.

Still, Ohtani was hoping to win. Throughout the offseason, he was linked to several teams; however, he ultimately signed with the Dodgers. And now he's going to participate in his first-ever playoff game.

In the postseason, MLB needs its best players. Ohtani and Trout were the best players in MLB for a long time. But they were never able to make it to the playoffs. The league can only benefit from having Shohei Ohtani in the postseason. And he is thrilled about the chance to perform in October's bright lights.

