LeBron James Gives Shoutout to Doris Burke Ahead of Her Historic NBA Finals Debut

Doris Burke has soared to the pinnacle of NBA sports broadcasting! The longtime ESPN broadcaster became the first woman to serve as a TV analyst for a championship final. She joined play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and fellow analyst JJ Redick for Game 1 of the Celtics vs. Mavs 2024 NBA Finals series. This was the trio’s first NBA Finals together.

LeBron applauds Doris Burke on X

To celebrate this groundbreaking achievement, LeBron James shared a heartfelt congratulatory post on X just before the game.

"Important moment for our sport tonight. Love and respect to DB and everything she does to elevate all of us!" James wrote, accompanying his message with a goat emoji.

In an interview with NBA.com, Burke, who previously worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN, reflected on the significance of her new role. She said, "If this assignment somehow makes life easier for women in sports or aids their journey, then nothing could be more meaningful."

Doris Burke's broadcasting career

Doris Burke's broadcasting career began in 1990 as a radio analyst for Providence women's basketball games. That same year, she began a decade-long tenure as an analyst for Big East and Atlantic-10 conference women's basketball.

Later, Burke made history as the first woman to call a Big East men's basketball game, and in 1997, she called games on the radio during the inaugural WNBA season.

Three years later, Burke broke new ground as the first woman to call a New York Knicks broadcast. In 2009, ESPN named Burke as a sideline reporter for the NBA Finals. For the 2017-18 NBA season, ESPN promoted her to national game analyst, the first woman to hold that position. In 2020, she became the first woman to call the Conference Finals and NBA Finals on radio.

At the start of the 2023/24 NBA season, ESPN named Burke to its lead NBA broadcasting team alongside Mike Breen and Doc Rivers. After Rivers became the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, J.J. Redick replaced him on the team.

Doris Burke acknowledges the trailblazers

Doris Burke credits her success to Robin Roberts, the co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America. According to Doris, Roberts inspired her in the early days when she worked as an analyst calling women’s college basketball games.

Moreover, Burke's admiration for her predecessors extends to Ann Meyers Drysdale, the first woman to work an NBA game for a broadcast network in 1997. Meyers, who has been a steadfast supporter of Burke, expressed her belief that Burke's opportunity was well-deserved. “She’s worked hard. Somebody has given her an opportunity, she’s taken it and been productive,” Meyers stated.

Doris Burke inspires the next generation

Burke’s influence extends beyond basketball. Her pioneering work has inspired other female analysts and announcers, such as Sarah Kustok of the Brooklyn Nets and Jessica Mendoza of ESPN. Kustok highlighted the importance of Burke’s role in her own career. “I say it every time I see her and Ann Meyers Drysdale. I wouldn’t have the role and the position that I have without them not only having done the job but doing it with so much competence and diligence,” Kustok told NBA.com.

Jessica Mendoza echoed these sentiments. She mentions how hearing Doris Burke as an analyst changed her perspective on women in sports broadcasting. These examples demonstrate the far-reaching impact of Doris Burke’s work.

With a legendary career, Doris Burke continues to inspire and pave the way for women in sports broadcasting!

