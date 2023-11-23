LeBron James had hilarious reaction when he learned he was older than Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy

Not only does LeBron James hold the title of the NBA's oldest player, but he also surpasses the ages of some of the current head coaches.

This fact came into the spotlight when the Los Angeles Lakers triumphed over the Utah Jazz, with a score of 131-99, under the guidance of their coach, Will Hardy, who is three years James' junior.

Caught off-guard with this revelation during a post-game interview, an astonished James said, "Am I older than the head coach? That's mind-blowing. You've surprised me there."

But, it's not just Hardy, aged 35 and in his second season with the Jazz. James, a four-time NBA Champion, also out-ages Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder (38) and Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics (35).

This simply underscores James' exceptional longevity, as he maintains his position as one of the NBA's best players.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal reacts to being ranked below Michael Jordan and Dwayne Johnson in top 10 sexiest bald men of 2023

LeBron James celebrates historic 39K points on IG: 'Top 2 and I'm not 2'

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James marked his new NBA record of 39,000 career points with an Instagram post, after Tuesday's victory against the Utah Jazz.

He captioned it: "Top 2 and I'm not 2. 1 of 1!". The post was illustrated with a photo stating "39,000 Career Points".

Heading into Tuesday's match, James had already amassed 38,995 career points. Despite only playing for 24 minutes, his second-shortest duration this season, he still contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

James secured his status as the NBA's highest-scoring player last season, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record of 38,387 points during a clash with Oklahoma City Thunder in February.

ALSO READ: Kawhi Leonard reacts to Greg Popovich standing up for him against hostile Spurs fans in epic moment