LeBron James hater Skip Bayless says Lakers star wining championship with Bronny is more tolerable than Cowboys winning

Skip Bayless, the seasoned sports commentator known for his strong opinions, was raised in the Oklahoma Sooners heritage. Over time, he also developed a strong support for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite his fervent loyalty to these teams, Bayless is also famous for his relentless criticism of LeBron James. It was quite a surprise when he revealed that, given a choice, he would prefer LeBron and his son Bronny winning a championship together over the Cowboys clinching a Super Bowl victory.

A Surprising Choice from a Staunch Critic

On "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless responded to a few fan questions, one of which asked whether he would prefer LeBron and Bronny to win an NBA championship, the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl, or the Sooners to win a national championship. His response was unexpected.

“For me, at least a Bron and Bronny championship would be tolerable to watch,” Bayless stated, a surprising admission considering his well-documented disdain for LeBron.

Bayless elaborated on his thoughts about LeBron and Bronny winning a championship. He acknowledged Bronny’s struggles in the Summer League, where the 19-year-old faced challenges both offensively and defensively. Despite these struggles, Bayless pointed out that Bronny’s game is designed to complement his father's play on the floor. He believed that playing alongside his father, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis would help Bronny become a better player over time.

The feasible option and soft spot for Bronny James, LeBron James son

Bayless saw the potential championship victory for LeBron and Bronny as the most feasible among the options he was given. This preference revealed a nuanced aspect of his views on LeBron. While Bayless often criticizes LeBron, he seems to have a soft spot for Bronny. This softer stance likely stems from the potential he sees in the young player and the unique opportunity to witness a father-son duo achieve such a significant milestone in sports history.

Interestingly, if you dive deeper into Bayless's preferences, you will find that his ultimate sports fantasy lies elsewhere. He admitted that he would much rather see the Oklahoma Sooners win a national championship than see the Cowboys win a Super Bowl. This preference underscores his deep-rooted allegiance to the Sooners, reflecting his upbringing and long-standing support for the team.

A look into Bayless's sports allegiances

Bayless’s choices highlight the complex layers of his sports allegiances. His Oklahoma Sooners heritage plays a significant role in his sports preferences, and this deep connection to his roots often overshadows his support for the Cowboys. Despite his criticisms, he maintains a nuanced view on LeBron and Bronny, showing that his professional opinions can have personal layers.

His response to the fan question provides an intriguing glimpse into the mind of one of sports commentary’s most polarizing figures. It reveals that, beyond his often harsh exterior, Bayless can appreciate the potential for greatness and unique stories in sports, such as a father-son championship duo.

