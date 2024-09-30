LeBron James' High School Jersey From SI ‘Chosen One’ Cover Sells for USD 1.3 Million

LeBron James is widely regarded as the biggest NBA star ever due to his unmatched achievements and versatility. In February 2023, he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record to become the all-time leading scorer, amassing over 40,000 career points.

In the 2016 Finals, James led the Cavaliers to a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit, cementing his legacy as a clutch player. His ability to excel in multiple positions highlights his all-around skills and adaptability, earning him recognition as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

James shone early in his career, playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, where he averaged 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game during his senior year. Leading his team to an 81-1 overall record, his talent attracted national attention, landing him on the cover of *Sports Illustrated* at just 17.

LeBron James’ high school jersey, famously worn during his 2002 "Chosen One" *Sports Illustrated* cover shoot, sold for $1.3 million at Julien's Auctions, setting a record for high school jerseys. The jersey, which James also wore while scoring 32 points in a game later that day, symbolizes his rise to stardom as the first junior to appear on SI’s cover. Previously, the jersey sold for $512,200 in 2021.

Auctioned for the third time in five years, the St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey worn by LeBron saw its value increase from $184,000 in 2019 to $512,000 in 2021 before reaching $1.3 million in the latest auction.

James, who moved straight from high school to the NBA, was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, selected by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Living up to the 'Chosen One' title, he became a four-time NBA champion, winning with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, the Cavaliers in 2016, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He was named Finals MVP in all four of those championship victories.

In addition to his other accomplishments, he was selected as an NBA All-Star for 20 consecutive years starting in 2005, became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2023, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and earned Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2008, 2012, and 2024.

Entering his 22nd NBA season and seventh with the Lakers, James will team up with his son, Bronny, marking the first father-son duo in league history.

