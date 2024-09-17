LeBron James' Hight School Coach Says Lakers Star Ruined THIS Young Prospect’s Basketball Career

LeBron James’ former high school coach, Keith Dambrot, recently appeared on the Hoop Collective podcast and shed light on a pivotal moment in basketball history. He discussed an incident at the 2001 ABCD Camp where LeBron's performance against once-top prospect Lenny Cooke would forever change the course of their careers.

Back then, Lenny Cooke was at the top of the high school basketball rankings, being touted as the number one player in the country. His impressive stats, averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, had NBA scouts predicting a bright future for him. However, his fate significantly turned during a game against 16-year-old LeBron James at the ABCD Camp.

Dambrot, who mentored LeBron at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, vividly recalled the turning point. Riding high on his previous successes, Cooke faced a formidable opponent in LeBron.

However, LeBron's exceptional performance saw him outplaying Cooke, scoring 24 points compared to Cooke's 9 and sealing the game with a remarkable game-winning shot from 35 feet out.

During the podcast, Dambrot said, “You know, that whole thing with Garfinkel at Five-Star and Lenny Cooke at Adidas—LeBron tore up everybody whenever he felt like it. He probably even ruined Lenny Cooke’s career because, at that point, Lenny was the number one player in the country, and LeBron wasn’t. That was right when I left.”

[Timestamp- 38:58]

The aftermath of this game proved to be a defining moment for both players. LeBron's stellar performance propelled him into the national spotlight, earning him the nickname "The Chosen One" and setting the stage for a legendary basketball career.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cooke's journey took a different turn after the game. Once considered a top prospect, Cooke made questionable decisions, including forgoing college to enter the 2002 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted. This marked the beginning of a downward spiral for Cooke, as he never played in the NBA and instead struggled in various international and minor leagues.

While LeBron went on to become one of the greatest basketball players of all time, winning multiple championships and earning numerous accolades, Cooke's career became a tale of unfulfilled potential and lost opportunities. Dambrot acknowledged that although LeBron's dominance played a role in altering Cooke's trajectory, Cooke's own off-court decisions and unpredictability also contributed to his downfall.

The 2001 ABCD Camp became more than just a showcase of talent; it was a pivotal moment that steered the fortunes of two young athletes in vastly different directions. For LeBron, it marked the beginning of an illustrious career, while for Cooke, it became a cautionary tale about unrealized potential.

Advertisement