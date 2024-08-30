LeBron James Hilariously Roasted for His Hairline by Best Bud Maverick Carter: 'Grandpops is Out Here Still Ballin'

As you approach the big 4-0 and gear up for your 22nd NBA season, it’s not surprising if your hairline starts to recede a bit. At 39, LeBron James is still facing off with Father Time as he prepares for another year on the court. James has been in the league so long now that he'll be playing alongside his son, Bronny James, with the Lakers this season.

And even though the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, might not agree, Bronny might want to avoid calling him “dad” on the court.

LeBron’s friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, poked fun at his hairline on The Pat McAfee Show. “He's out there with the beard now, with the gray, still letting the young guys know. Grandpops is out here still ballin'…He's fighting,” Carter joked. “Dana White couldn't promote a better fight than he's having with his hair.”

For those who might not know, Dana White is the CEO of UFC and is known for promoting pay-per-view fights. LeBron has certainly had his ups and downs with his hairline over the years, as documented on YouTube by REBOUND.

While his hairline may retreat a little more each year, LeBron’s skills definitely haven’t. This summer, the four-time NBA champion was named Olympic MVP, leading Team USA to their fifth consecutive gold medal.

Advertisement

But it’s not just his hairline that’s getting attention—LeBron James recently joked that Draymond Green should be ‘in jail.’

LeBron, a well-known wine lover, recently called out Warriors forward Draymond Green on social media during a wine night. James was hanging out with his crew, which included Rich Paul and Maverick Carter, when Green joined the group. According to James, whatever Green did that night was so outrageous that he should be 'in jail.'

James shared a series of photos on Instagram, tagging Paul, Carter, and Green. The first story was captioned, “Was one of those nights @money23green.” Carter then reposted James' story with the caption, “@money23green would NOT stop pulling out the major hits.” LeBron followed up by reposting Carter's story with his own caption: “He should be in jail for what he did.”

READ MORE: LeBron James FORBIDS Bronny to Call Him Dad During Games, but THESE Names Are Allowed: ‘Can’t Be Running Like…’

Advertisement

Based on the context, it seems like Green might have had a bit too much to drink. However, Carter’s caption suggests that Draymond brought out some powerful drinks that got everyone a little too tipsy that night.

Despite LeBron’s joke, there’s no bad blood between the two. Over the years, James and Green have built a strong friendship, even though they’ve been fierce rivals on the court, clashing in multiple NBA Finals over the past decade.