LeBron James hits 5,000 turnovers: A less glorious stat in an outstanding career

LeBron James made his mark on numerous historical lists. Last season, he became the NBA's highest scorer of all time, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He is highly expected to be the first player in the NBA's history to get an All-Star Game nomination for the 20th time this season.

Presently, he stands at the fourth position in all-time assists and fifth in triple-doubles. Choose any stat, James has quite possibly set a record in it.

However, not every stat is flattering. Just by being in the game for so long and frequently possessing the ball, James was fated to set some unfavorable records too.

In 2021, he surpassed Karl Malone marking his 4,525th career turnover.

Since that time, he has outpaced Malone and the rest of the field. During Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, James established a new, hard-to-reach turnover record: he committed his 5,000th turnover.

The milestone moment occurred in the second quarter on a steal by Grayson Allen.

Analyzing NBA icons and current players: Turnover trends

The list of top 15 turnovers in the NBA includes legendary players such as John Stockton at number 5, Jason Kidd at number 7, and Magic Johnson at number 15.

It's something expected considering they had the ball more frequently. Hence, it's natural for them to have more turnovers than those who didn't get as much playtime.

Only four active players are among the top 30 when counting the most career turnovers.

They are James, Russell Westbrook who is ranked 3rd with 4,467 turnovers, James Harden in the 8th position with 3,741 turnovers, and Kevin Durant, standing at the 26th position with 3,154 turnovers.

James may not be particularly proud of this record, but with so many records to his name, this one can easily get lost in the wind.

However, it can also be seen as an honor of a sort. He is the first player in NBA history to have the ball so often that he turned it over 5,000 times.

This feat clearly shows not just his longevity in the game, but the huge role he's had to take on in every single offense he's been part of.

