LeBron James Hypes Caitlin Clark After Fever Rookie’s Career High Night Against Sky: ‘Hi Haters’

Caitlin Clark continues to leave basketball fans in awe with her incredible performances. The WNBA rookie showcased her exceptional skills once again as she led the Fever to a dominant 100-81 victory over the Chicago Sky, where she recorded a career-high 31 points along with 12 assists.

Among the countless admirers of Caitlin Clark's talent is none other than NBA icon LeBron James, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his admiration for the young guard. James described Clark as "cold," paying tribute to her remarkable display on the court that left viewers mesmerized.

Clark's ability to navigate through defensive strategies and create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates was nothing short of spectacular. Her precise shooting, including five successful three-pointers, was evident with versatility and composure under pressure.

Not only did Caitlin Clark make a strong case for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award with her stellar performance, but she also etched her name in the league's history books. Her 30-point, 12-assist performance against the Sky made her the first player ever to achieve such a feat in a single game, underscoring her exceptional skills and impact on the court.

Right after his first post, LeBron couldn’t hold back his true emotions, hyping up CC and tweeting, “CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS.”

While Clark took center stage with her record-breaking night, her teammates also delivered impressive performances, with players like Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, and Lexie Hull contributing to the team's success against the Sky.

LeBron James, like many fans witnessing Clark's brilliance, highlighted the significance of adding a seasoned veteran to support the young star and enhance the Fever's chances of success. James hinted at Tina Charles as a potential addition, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in guiding a team towards victory.