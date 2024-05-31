LeBron James Hyping Eminem's New Song Houdini Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

LeBron James has endorsed Eminem's first single from his upcoming album with gusto. The rapper, who was born in Detroit, released the music video for his new song, Houdini on Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star praised Eminem's new single as being "too good" in a post on X.

Story behind Houdini

The first taste of Em's 12th studio album, Houdini, which is produced by Marshall and Luis Resto, is currently accessible for streaming. The music video, directed by Rich Lee and featuring appearances by Pete Davidson and Dr. Dre, is a typically ironic look back at the artist's career. Try to find all the allusions dating back to the now 51-year-old's controversial "My Name Is" which premiered in 1999.

How did the fans react?

How was LeBron’s 21st season in the NBA?

Any professional athlete's career is either over or rapidly coming to an end by the time he reaches his late 30s. It's just a byproduct of aging and the state of sports and medical science today. LeBron James, though, appears to be playing as well as ever at the age of 39.

James finished the 2023–24 NBA regular season with an average of 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, marking his 21st NBA season. He had career-high 3-point percentages of 41.0% and 54% from the field. Given that he made a pitiful 32.1% of his 3-point attempts in the previous season, his impressive 3-point accuracy this season is more impressive.

He is now the first player in NBA history to average 25 points and eight assists per game throughout a season while shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from three points range.

