LeBron James Is ‘Only Reason’ Michael Jordan Is Relevant, Declares Ex NBA Star After Anthony Edwards Controversy

Whatever the era, Michael Jordan is a name that never goes out of debate. Basketball fans utilize the GOAT himself as a counterbalance to the skills of every new generation of players. However, an ex-NBA star feels that MJ is relevant because of the current NBA icon LeBron James.

As King James nears the conclusion of his career, there is currently discussion over the legacy of this generation's Anthony Edwards. His recent "skill" comment regarding the Jordan era, however, caused controversy and sparked debate within the community. The league already has an adequate level of competition. But when admirers or seasoned players need to compare their abilities and there are none in the present generation, they turn to His Airness.

That may be the reason LeBron James is so different from today's talent, in a class of his own.

Gibert Arenas recently had his say on Dwight Howard’s Above The Rim podcast. “He’s not real. He’s real today, but the only people that bring him up when LeBron James’ name gets. That’s the only reason Michael Jordan’s relevant,” Arenas shared his bold take on the issue.

Arenas further added that "they're fighting the best stats, like Jordan swindles once LeBron James is established as the GOAT." The former Warriors player definitively disregarded the Wolves star's Kobe Bryant comment, saying that's why "ni—is like yo why nobody talks about Kobe being great coz he got surpassed already, there's no point in talking about number three; it's only one and two."

Naturally, since this argument has been raging for years, it is impossible to say for sure. Nonetheless, the argument can conclude with numbers. For example, LeBron James has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. With his large frame and 6'9" height, he is more of an all-around player. However, MJ was more of a scorer; throughout his career, he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He was less of a screenwriter and more of a scorer.

Jordan's field goal percentage was 49.7%, whereas LeBron James' was 54%. But it also depends on the facilities, needs, and time period. Without a doubt, Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time when those points are considered.

