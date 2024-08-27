LeBron James Is Planning to Make a Bid For One of the New Expansion Teams in NBA; Report

LeBron James is now focused on the upcoming season, hoping to realize one of his dreams: to share the court and play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA. James won an Olympic gold medal with the United States.

"King" James will make $48.7 million this season under his contract with the Lakers. In addition, he has a $52.6 million player option for the 2025–2026 campaign. Even though it doesn't seem like he will retire for a while, he is already making plans for after he hangs up his jersey. Indeed, his goal is to continue to be a major player in the NBA, and he has a well-defined plan to do so.

As per Fortune, the four-time NBA champion intends to submit a bid for one of the newly approved expansion teams by the NBA in the future, particularly the team slated to be based in Las Vegas. "The list of potential contenders includes, among others, LeBron James and his sponsors, as well as the company that owns the Red Bull brand," according to Bloomberg.

The report further states, "The imminent bidding war for the NBA expansion team expected to be awarded to Las Vegas is shaping up to be the most competitive and costly sports deal in U.S. history. Those who know the situation claim that the Red Bull brand's ownership company and LeBron James and his sponsors are on the list of possible competitors.”

LeBron, 39, has long yearned for the chance to assume ownership and governance of his own team, but up until now, that chance has not materialized. Having played in the NBA for twenty years, he plans to continue to have an impact even after he retires, much like another legend, Michael Jordan, who owned the Charlotte Hornets in its entirety. Las Vegas is his best opportunity to accomplish this.

Undoubtedly, Las Vegas is the most likely city for expansion, which is good news for LeBron James, who has previously stated that he would like to own a team in Las Vegas. Given his status as one of the greatest pioneers in the sport, it's probable that the NBA would accept his bid when it's time to add more teams.

LeBron's only obstacle would be getting the money. Even though James is a billionaire, he would need business partners and other connections to create a suitable ownership group that can carry out this significant operation before taking on such a large investment, which could total up to $7 billion and include the construction of a new stadium.

