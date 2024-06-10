LeBron James Joined by Premier League and Bundesliga Stars ft Virgil Van Dijk as UTA Announces ROOF Deal

United Talent Agency (UTA) and American sports agency Klutch Sports Group (KLUTCH) have acquired Roof Agency.

In addition to LeBron James, Jalen Hurts, Rafael Devers, and Aja Wilson, this will see players like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Harvey Elliott, Ademola Lookman, and Tammy Abraham teaming up.

How big is the ROOF?

The company, headquartered in Beverly Hills, has acquired Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF), an addition to its sports portfolio. ROOF represents players in the English Premier League, including Virgil Van Dijk, the captain of Liverpool, Kai Havertz of Chelsea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, and Niclas Füllkrug, a recent finalist in the Champions League, among many other prominent figures in the Bundesliga.

Across the "Big Five" leagues of Europe (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France), ROOF has about 150 clients overall. It is the market leader in the Bundesliga. There are about 130 players and the remaining 20 are managers and coaches.

What’s the plan of UTA?

One more aspect of the agreement is that UTA intends to "reimagine the landscape of representation for a new generation of top football stars" by integrating ROOF with Klutch Sports Group, the sports agency it supports and is led by Rich Paul. Thus, Björn Bezemer, Managing Director and co-founder of ROOF has been appointed Head of Klutch Global Football. A focus on women's sports will also be present, with Klutch already representing athletes like Chelsea Gray, JuJu Watkins, and A'ja Wilson.

Since 2019, Klutch has overseen UTA's sports division, and he will collaborate with ROOF to strengthen the latter's brand's cultural significance and legitimacy. Klutch has reportedly negotiated more than $4 billion in contracts for customers like LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr., according to UTA.

