LeBron James Jokes About Playing College Football After NBA Retirement; DETAILS Inside

LeBron James is still going strong in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers as he approaches his 40th birthday. Although James will undoubtedly be more focused on leading the Lakers back to the top of the mountain in the upcoming season following a disappointing 2023–24 campaign, retirement is undoubtedly drawing near for him.

It's still not clear what LeBron will do after retiring, but it's reasonable to assume he will continue to be involved in basketball in some way. However, in a recent Instagram post, the Lakers star made light of the possibility that, after his NBA career is over, he might end up playing football in college. After a successful NBA career, James is unlikely to be motivated to put himself in danger on the football field, so this statement is made in jest.

Nevertheless, even though it might seem unfeasible, LeBron could theoretically play collegiate football if he so desired after his basketball career ended. James entered the NBA straight out of high school, forgoing college, and given his current level of success, it's worked out rather well for him. Even though he will be older than forty, that also indicates that he hasn't used up any of his NCAA eligibility, so he could theoretically claim that he wants to use it after he retires.

James could theoretically play college football after he retires, though that would be extremely unusual. It probably wouldn't be a good idea, though, considering all the physical toll basketball has taken on his body and the fact he hasn't played football since high school. Even so, it's reasonable to question whether James, given his extreme athleticism, could succeed in the NFL.

Although it would be interesting to see, there is very little chance that this will ever come to pass. LeBron is still trying to establish his Lakers legacy in the NBA, and if he can secure another title for his record, he probably wouldn't mind riding off into the sunset and never turning back.

James currently owns the record for the most points scored in both the regular season and the playoffs. LeBron has scored 40,017 points so far in the regular season, and he will probably score more because he has a few more years left in him. He then holds the record with 8023 points in the playoffs.

