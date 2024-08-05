LeBron James, Luka Doncic and More React to Novak Djokovic’s Olympic Gold Medal Win Against Carlos Alcaraz

Stars recognize stars, and that's how several well-known names from different sports came forward to celebrate Novak Djokovic’s name in the Golden Slam Club. Djokovic finally won his first gold medal at the Olympics after years of waiting, as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets with a score of 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in Paris.

This was something the Serbian wanted for a long time—to enhance his amazing tennis resume, in which he won everything. The player has now won everything he could in the sport.

Following the historic accomplishment, sporting icons like LeBron James, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Luka Doncic, Erling Haaland, and Neymar Jr. are some of the notable names to react. The players were quick enough to comment with heartfelt messages on Djokovic's post about the achievement.

LeBron wrote, “Congrats, brother,” while Real Madrid legends Modric and Kroos commented, “Bravo major” and “Wow,” respectively.

On the other hand, former FC Barcelona star Neymar Jr reported Djokovic's post on his Instagram story and captioned it “legend,” tagging the tennis star.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady was already in attendance to witness the match between the two tennis stars. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is known for his interest in sports other than football. The Hall of Famer landed in Paris to watch the match between the Serbian and the Spaniard.

The former New England Patriots quarterback took over his Instagram account to update his fans that he was watching the epic clash. Brady captained his story, “Let's Go Paris 2024,” tagging both the finalists.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has inscribed his name in the list of players who have won the Golden Slam (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and gold medal). He has joined the likes of rival Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf, Andrew Agassi, and Serena Williams.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s other notable performance in the Olympics was at the 2008 Beijing Games when Djokovic bagged a bronze medal. Apart from this, he has also faced three losses in the semifinals of the previous majors.

The Serb became the only fifth player to achieve this honor. Djokovic was seen bursting into tears and running towards his family as he hugged his daughter while the fans cheered for the tennis ace. He was also captured flaunting the Serbian flag in a viral video.

Meanwhile, the player called it his “biggest sporting success,” as quoted by AFP. As per the mentioned source, he said, “This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling.”

The 37-year-old further said, “I thought carrying the flag at the opening ceremony for my country at the 2012 Olympics was the best feeling an athlete could have until today.”

An emotional Djokovic, after years of fighting for a gold medal and heartbreaking losses in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo, delivered one of his finest performances to deny a player who is 16 years younger than him.

