LeBron James makes NBA history after reaching 39,000 career points, which other active players comes close?

In his 21-year NBA career, LeBron James has reached a point where almost every game he plays in claims a new record.

For instance, on November 17, James set a new record for the most points scored in a game in a player's 21st season by bagging 35 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Two nights later, he shattered this record by scoring 37 against the Houston Rockets.

Such is the caliber of James's long-standing performance that each time he steps on the court, history seems on the verge of creation.

On Tuesday, James created his niche slice of history. Entering his final group play in-season tournament game against the Utah Jazz, he held 38,995 career points.

Early in the match, he scored his fifth point, becoming the NBA's first-ever player to score 39,000 career points.

ALSO READ: Lakers injury report: Will ‘under the weather’ LeBron James play against the Jazz tonight?

Who else ranks among active players?

LeBron James, with over 39,012 career points, stands as the highest-scoring active player in the NBA.

Other active players, Kevin Durant with 27,331 points, James Harden with 24,805, Russell Westbrook with 24,615 points, and Stephen Curry with 22,107 career points, lag behind him.

Moreover, younger talents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo with 16,673 career points, Luka Doncic with 9528 points, and Jayson Tatum show promise to potentially challenge James' astonishing scoring record later.

However, these players, despite their remarkable scoring, still stand quite a way behind LeBron James' historic landmark.

Worth noting is the immense difficulty in surpassing James' record due to the extraordinary longevity and consistent performance needed.

When Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 points, retired in 1989, LeBron James was a mere five-year-old.

Thus, there's a possibility that the player who might break LeBron's record hasn't even been born yet.

ALSO READ: Top 5 epic rivalries that shaped Michael Jordan's career