LeBron James Meets Kai Cenat In Person After Twitch Stream with Kevin Hart That Broke Viewership Records

Popular streamer Kai Cenat posted on social media, showing off a picture of himself with basketball legend LeBron James. He likely met up with James at the hotel where Team USA is training for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kai shared the photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Uh Oh.”

Cenat also shared a video where he looked awestruck watching LeBron during a photoshoot for Team USA. James, meanwhile, focused on the camera, ignoring Cenat’s shenanigans.

Kai Cenat set new records for viewership with a stream featuring Kevin Hart and a FaceTime call with LeBron James

This isn't their first interaction. A few weeks ago, LeBron joined Cenat's stream with Kevin Hart and Druski via phone call. They talked about James accidentally using the N-word on stream without realizing it was being recorded.

According to Afrotech, this stream with Cenat, Hart, and Druski peaked at 712,600 concurrent viewers, surpassing the previous record by over 10%. It also attracted 4.95 million unique viewers over 11.5 hours.

Kevin Hart posted on Instagram, “The BIGGEST & BEST STREAM EVER…..@druski x @kaicenat x @kevinhart4real = comedy gold!!!!! No scripts and no plans….Just vibing and feeding off one another….Nothing but love for these two jacka–es. More coming….STAY TUNED.”

Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake in 2018 previously held the North American title with a peak of 644,800 concurrent viewers.

Now, with 12,032,047 followers, Cenat is catching the attention of other NBA stars. Anthony Davis mentioned in a call that they should stream together someday. Davis is also a streamer, so this makes sense. Maybe Kai will run into him at the Team USA hotel.

For fans waiting for a Twitch stream with James, well, they'll have to wait a bit longer. LeBron and Team USA are focused on preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are preparing to bag their fifth consecutive gold medal. And nothing short of their best foot forward can help them achieve their goal.

LeBron James is pumped up to lead Team USA

At 39, LeBron James is still expected to start and be the main ball handler for Team USA at the Olympics. Stephen Curry is anticipated to take on a more off-ball role when James is on the court.

It’s highly improbable that LeBron James will be benched during the Olympics, according to Joe Vardon. James is set to start as the point forward, allowing Curry to focus on catch-and-shoot opportunities.

James recently revealed how excited he is to be playing with Stephen Curry for the first time in a competitive setting. But that’s not all; he also humorously taunted teammate Anthony Davis, saying, “Who told him to be on the team?”. Team USA is in high spirits entering training camp and aims to increase their intensity in the coming weeks.

Team USA is heavily favored to win the gold medal this year, bringing together a roster that can also be described as ‘stellar’. With LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Edwards on the team, they are expected to deliver and bring home another gold medal.

