LeBron James mentions ‘Swifties’ as he passes crown of most famous athlete from Northeast Ohio to Travis Kelce

In the latest episode of The Shop, LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, informed the Thursday Night Football Tonight panel that he believes Travis Kelce has now outstripped him in renown, becoming the "most famous man" of North East Ohio. This hearty commendation for the NFL star appeared just before the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos match.

The year 2023 has seen Travis Kelce riding high. According to LeBron James, Kelce has not only surpassed him in fame in North East Ohio, but he has also won the basketball icon's admiration. This admiration surfaced just nine days after James declared his intent to appear on Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Rumors around Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift are a significant contributing factor to his surge in popularity, despite neither Kelce nor Swift confirming their speculated romantic connection. However, Swift's presence at Chiefs' games has sparked discussion.

Boosted by these rumors, Kelce's jersey sales have spiked by a staggering 400%, and his Instagram followers have shot up by 383,000. For LeBron James, the basketball legend himself, to dub the 11-year NFL veteran as the "most famous man" of North East Ohio, it's clear that Kelce's buzz cannot be ignored.

Taylor Swift seen Talking with Travis Kelce's Father at Chiefs vs. Broncos Game

As rumors of a possible romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to swirl, Swift, who is 33 years old, was spotted at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. She took the opportunity to chat with Kelce's parents, Donna, and Ed Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, where the game took place.

Videos shared on X - which was formerly known as Twitter - from the game on Thursday evening, show Swift engaged in a conversation with Ed Kelce in the stands.

In the footage, Ed, who was sporting a Chiefs jersey in support of his team, stands beside Taylor, who is engrossed in conversation, before she chuckles and turns her attention back to the game.

Swift also showed her allegiance to the Chiefs, adorned in an oversized Chiefs windbreaker jacket color-coordinated in red, white, and black, which she wore off her shoulders. The jacket is part of the Wear by Erin Andrews collection.

