LeBron James' Mother Gloria Sends Heartfelt Message to Grandson Bronny After He Signs Rookie Contract with Lakers

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James, son of NBA icon LeBron James, as the 55th overall pick. Despite the surrounding murmurs of favoritism, Bronny demonstrated that his position on the team was deserving due to his rigorous training and admirable performance in defense, shooting, and passing.

The Lakers showed their firm belief in Bronny's potential by securing him with a multiyear NBA contract, featuring guaranteed seasons - a rare offer for a second-round draft pick. Robinka, the general manager, recognized and lauded Bronny's unwavering dedication and commitment towards betterment.

Gloria James reflects on Bronny James' journey to the NBA

Sitting in the wings during the historic event, Gloria James, Bonny's grandmother, kept a watchful eye and silently cherished the moments. She shared pictures on Instagram that captured Bronny's journey throughout the years, accompanying them with a heartfelt message.

Gloria reminisced about the life journey of Bronny, her immense love for him from the moment he was born, and proudly stated, "I've seen him evolve into the admirable young man he is today, and I take immense pride and honor in being his grandmother."

Expressing her pride and happiness in seeing Bronny fulfilling his long-cherished dream of playing in the NBA, Gloria's message brimmed with love and ardor. She was thrilled to witness the astounding success and realization of her grandson's dreams following years of relentless hard work and sacrifices.

Bronny James inks lucrative rookie deal with Lakers

Bronny James has penned a profitable four-year, rookie deal with the Los Lakers for an impressive $7.9 million. The arrangement includes an option for the team to decide on the fourth year. The contract certifies a full guarantee for the initial three years with Bronny to receive $1.1 million during this first year $1.9 million for the second and finally $2.3 million for the third year. The worth of the fourth-year team option sits at $2.4 million.

This notable contract surpasses the ones rendered to players drafted at the same 55th overall spot in recent years. A case in point is the prior year's 55th draft pick, Isaiah Wong who signed a dual-route contract amounting to a maximum of $559,782.

As LeBron James' desire to play basketball alongside his son came true, it will likely not be long before Gloria James witnesses her dream of seeing both of her family members share an NBA court.

