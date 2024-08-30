LeBron James Mourns Blue Jackets 31-Year-Old Player Johnny Gaudreau And His Brother Matthew’s Tragic Death

Johnny Gaudreau, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL, and his brother Matthew were tragically hit by a car on Thursday night while out for a nighttime bike ride in Oldsman Township, New Jersey. The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers Friday morning. The brothers were in town to attend their sister's Friday wedding in Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township. Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the line on the side of the roadway.

All around terrible news, and NBA great LeBron James was fast to offer the Gaudreau family his condolences. "Insane man! . I instantly got so downand sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above." James said via X.

Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, New Jersey, is said to have tried to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV while driving north on County Route 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the police.

According to the police, Higgins passed the sedan and moved into the southbound lanes of the street. The SUV ahead of him, according to the police, split the north and south lanes when he tried to reenter the northbound lanes so that it could safely pass two cyclists who were riding on the right side of the road.

According to troopers, Higgins then tried to pass the SUV on the right and hit the Gaudreau brothers from behind. The state police reported that the Gaudreau brothers passed away from their wounds. Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had had "five to six beers" before the crash, and the trooper who arrived on the scene noted a "strong odor of alcohol," according to the police affidavit.

Higgins reportedly told detectives that he believed the SUV's driver was attempting to prevent him from passing. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to investigators that drinking alcohol exacerbated his impatience and caused him to drive recklessly. Higgins subsequently failed a field sobriety test, according to the trooper. According to state police, he is accused of two counts of death by automobile. The Salem County Correctional Facility is where he is being held.

