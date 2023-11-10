LeBron James Museum: When and where will it open, price of admission and all other details you need to know

Scheduled to open later this month in Akron, Ohio, the "LeBron James’ Home Court" museum is a multimedia storytelling experience dedicated to LeBron James' basketball career and life.

This museum, honoring the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, provides a captivating journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy, and beyond, featuring exclusive items not seen before.

Inside LeBron's Legacy: Museum Opening, Ticket Price and Location

On November 25, the museum will welcome visitors at House Three Thirty in Akron. Entrance is $23, mirroring his uniform number, with all proceeds supporting programs that emphasize job training.

The exhibits feature trophies highlights from his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School days, a tribute to being the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and distinctive artwork.

Inside LeBron's museum: Beyond basketball brilliance

In his 21st NBA season, James, surpassing former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season, holds the record for the most points in NBA history.

With 19 NBA All-Star Games and 10 NBA Finals appearances, he secured four championships.

Beginning with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he clinched his first two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, asserting that his skills would remain unaffected had he never played for Miami.

Returning to Cleveland, he guided the Cavaliers to their inaugural championship in 2016.

The museum not only celebrates James' historic NBA feats but also highlights his contributions to Team USA in the Olympic Games, as well as his significant endeavors in business and philanthropy.

LeBron's hometown museum: Sharing the athlete's journey globally

Debates often compare James to the iconic Michael Jordan when discussing the greatest player of all time. He should be included in any such conversation.

Additionally, as he continues to build his legacy in California, he deserves recognition in the form of a museum showcasing his illustrious career and ties to his hometown.

It's not common for athletes to have a museum dedicated to them, and even more uncommon is opening one while still active in their careers.

James expressed in the museum announcement that he dreams of putting Akron on the map and values the opportunity to share his journey with fans worldwide through a place in his hometown.

"As I announced the museum, my focus is on making Akron a destination. Having a place in my hometown to share my journey with fans from around the world means a lot to me," James stated.

"Over the years, I've held onto many things, always anticipating the right time and place to showcase them."

