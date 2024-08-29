LeBron James Names His Mt. Rushmore of All-Time NFL Quarterbacks: ‘I Would Do a Toss-Up Between…’

LeBron James isn't just a basketball icon; he's also a passionate fan of football. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently revealed his ‘Mt. Rushmore’ of all-time NFL quarterbacks in a DraftKings social media post, sparking discussions and debates among sports enthusiasts and fans alike.

In his announcement, James listed Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, and initially, John Elway, before deciding to include Peyton Manning instead. His choice of quarterbacks intrigued fans and ignited conversations about the most influential and talented figures in NFL history.

The presence of Tom Brady on James' list comes as no surprise, or it’s a payback to Brady as he picked LeBron as tight end for his NFL dream team. Brady is a living legend, having won an unparalleled seven Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not only is he the all-time passing leader, but his 649 touchdown passes stand as a testament to his enduring impact on the sport.

The Lakers big man broke down his analogy during the conversation and said, “My Mt. Rushmore of all-time quarterbacks would be Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Joe Montana, and John Elway.”

“I would do a toss-up between Elway and Peyton Manning,” LeBron added while picking his final member of the list.

At just 28 years old, Patrick Mahomes has already solidified his place among the game's greats. With three Super Bowl victories and two MVP titles, Mahomes continues to dominate the field. Despite facing challenges such as a career-high 14 interceptions in 2023, he still amassed an impressive 4,183 yards and 27 touchdown passes. Mahomes' remarkable performance, especially in key playoff games, has cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Comparisons between Brady and Mahomes have been rife, with an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator drawing parallels between the two, stating that Mahomes resembles Brady during his prime. ESPN's recent poll of 103 NFL players further fueled the debate, with 85 players voting in favor of Brady as the greatest of all time, while several others emphasized Mahomes' exceptional talent level.

Intriguingly, James refrained from choosing between Mahomes and Brady in his list, opting to celebrate both as part of his personal Mt. Rushmore of quarterbacks. This deliberate ambiguity acknowledges the greatness of two players who have left an indelible mark on the NFL.

James' selection of Joe Montana as one of the all-time greats also reflects his deep respect for the quarterback who defined an era with his exceptional play and championship success. Montana's legacy as a four-time Super Bowl champion and widely regarded as one of the most clutch performers in NFL history makes his inclusion a natural choice.

The deliberation between John Elway and Peyton Manning demonstrates the difficulty in selecting just four quarterbacks from the rich tapestry of NFL history. Both Elway and Manning have left an enduring imprint on the sport, each defining their respective eras with their remarkable skills and achievements.