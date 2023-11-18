LeBron James nears unprecedented NBA milestone: 42 points away from making history

In 2003, a youthful LeBron James, a mere 18-year-old fresh out of high school, confidently stepped onto an NBA court for the very first time, already carrying the weighty title of 'The Chosen One.'

Hailing from Akron, Ohio, he wasn't just a rising star but held the hefty burden of being considered the heir to Michael Jordan's legacy, injecting new vitality into the North American basketball league.

Fast forward through 20 seasons, and the weight of those expectations hasn't just grown with his list of accolades but has rightfully earned him a new moniker: "King James."

On February 7, the Los Angeles Lakers maestro shattered Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, amassing an astounding 38,387 career points, firmly etching his name as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

During the Lakers' commanding 107-95 victory over the Trail Blazers, James displayed his prowess, tallying 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), alongside five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 35 minutes on the court.

With a mere 42 points standing between him and an unprecedented 39,000 career points, LeBron James stands on the brink of breaking yet another awe-inspiring record.

LeBron James equals season high: 35 points for Lakers

James, an efficient scorer with five triples out of nine attempts, led the Lakers to elevate their In-Season Tournament record to a flawless 3-0.

Nursing a calf injury, the potential Hall of Famer didn't let it affect his performance which saw him on the court for 35 minutes, matching his season-high score of 35 points; he also topped the team with his nine assists.

In his 21st season in the NBA, James is shattering records for consistency and excellence. Scoring an average of 25.5 points, collecting 8.3 rebounds, delivering 6.3 assists, making 2.3 three-pointers, and stealing 1.6 times per game.

His proficiency in shooting shines through with an impressive 57.2 percent success rate on field goal attempts, including a notable 39.7 percent accuracy from beyond the three-point arc.

