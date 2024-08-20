LeBron James’ NFL Offer Met With Savage Roast by Kevin Hart: ‘Gonna Hand Out Butterscotch Candy?’

LeBron James and legendary comedian Kevin Hart starred in a Draft Kings sports betting commercial. It was inevitable that something humorous would occur in the skit with Hart. As it happened, the comedian teased James about his advanced age and desire to play in the NFL despite being an older athlete.

James blurted out loud when he received an NFL betting offer from Draft Kings at the beginning of the skit. Unaware of the Los Angeles Lakers star's intentions, Hart allowed his intrusive thoughts to take control and viciously attacked the King.

“Aren’t you a little too old to play football? They want somebody to run a 40, not somebody that is 40. When the coach calls your number, you're gonna say ‘G 56! Bingo!' How are you gonna celebrate a win? Are you gonna give everybody butterscotch candy? Prolly out your pocket with no wrappers on. Just give them raw candy. That's nasty, by the way.”

LeBron James will turn 40 in December, but he doesn't appear to be significantly slowing down. James is getting older, and there have been some signs in the last few years, but he still performs at the highest level. LeBron has arguably been the best player on the Los Angeles Lakers team, which has Anthony Davis in it, despite his recent struggles in trying to win his fifth ring.

Since he moved into his late 30s, he's still been named an All-Star every time. The fact that James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record further proves that the Lakers star is still capable of producing impressive performances.

In his previous campaign, LeBron averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In addition, despite his detractors' claims that he is a poor shooter, he shot an effective 54.0% from the field.

It's still reasonable to say that James is one of the greatest basketball players in the world, even though he's getting close to 40 years old. He was surrounded by a plethora of NBA All-Stars on Team USA during the 2024 Olympics. LeBron not only won the gold medal but was also named the event's MVP despite having a strong team.

It is a subtle way of saying that he is the best player in the world to win the title of champion and most valuable player at an international tournament. It will be interesting to see what other records James can set as the oldest player in the NBA at 40 years old, especially considering his most recent success.

