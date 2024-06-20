LeBron James Not Worth OKC Breaking the Bank, Warns Thunders Insider Amid NBA Trade Rumors

The debate surrounding the potential pursuit of LeBron James continues to gain momentum as the Oklahoma City Thunder contemplate their next moves to bolster their roster for the upcoming season,

While the idea of bringing on a player of James' caliber may seem tempting, insiders within the Thunder organization are cautioning against making a move that could jeopardize the team's promising future.

Despite having ample cap space to make a splash in free agency, the consensus appears to be that disrupting the current roster dynamic by signing a 39-year-old James may not be in the best interest of the team's long-term goals.

Also Read: Did Shaquille O’Neal Really Kick Robert De Niro Out of His LA Restaurant for Being ‘Creepy Woke’? Exploring Viral Rumor

OKC insider warns against signing LeBron James

Justin Martinez, a respected insider, highlights the potential risks associated with pursuing LeBron James in his latest analysis. Considering the Thunder's enviable position with a wealth of young talent and numerous draft picks, Martinez suggests that deviating from their current trajectory to accommodate James may not align with the team's strategic objectives.

Martinez wrote: “James is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time MVP, and arguably the best basketball player of all time. But at the age of 39, he's not worth OKC breaking the bank. And it would have to.”

Advertisement

While James' accolades and legacy in the NBA are unquestionable, the Thunder's focus on developing their young core and building for sustained success seems to outweigh the allure of a potential partnership with the future Hall of Famer.

Ultimately, the message from the Thunder's camp appears to be clear: while LeBron James may be a transformative player, his addition may not be worth the financial and roster implications for a team already on an upward trajectory.

Also Read: WATCH: LeBron James Raps Along to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at His Concert Amid Drake Beef

Lakers insider hints at LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan’s future at LA

A recent report provided by Lakers Insider Jovan Buha sheds light on the potential future of Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite DeRozan hitting free agency this summer and sparking rumors of a potential Lakers move, Buha quickly dismissed the idea of the star player teaming up with James and Davis.

Advertisement

Buha emphasized that unless DeRozan is determined to return home and play for his childhood favorite team, a move to the Lakers seems unlikely. Furthermore, Buha also pointed out specific aspects of DeRozan's game that may not align with the Lakers' current needs.

Highlighting DeRozan's struggles with perimeter offense and defense, Buha suggested that the star shooting guard may not be the ideal fit for the Lakers, especially if they are looking to add a third star player.

Buha indicated that the Lakers would benefit more from a player who excels as a shooter, can play off the ball effectively, or provides stronger defensive capabilities — areas where DeRozan may not necessarily excel.

Also Read: Celtics Nearing Derrick White Contract Extension Retaining All 5 Best NBA Championship Stars