LeBron James’ Old Tweet About Bronny Being Better Than Certain NBA Players Goes Viral Amid Son’s Struggles: ‘Delete This Post’

Los Angeles Lakers No. 55 overall pick, Bronny James has faced a tough start to his NBA Summer League. Amidst his poor performances, a tweet from Bronny’s father and teammate LeBron James has resurfaced. This tweet is getting significant attention amidst Bronny's current challenges.

LeBron's tweet about Bronny

On March 6, 2023, LeBron James tweeted, "Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. S--t lightweight hilarious," expressing his belief that Bronny, then 18, was nearly as good as some NBA players. This tweet has recently gone viral again, thanks to the X account Freezing Cold Takes, which shared it on Tuesday, 16th July.

The post has already garnered over 22,000 likes and 3,000 reposts.

Bronny James’ Summer League performances

Bronny's performance in the Summer League has been underwhelming. In his first four games, he has averaged just 4.3 points per game on 22.6% shooting from the field and has yet to make a three-pointer, going 0-for-15 from beyond the arc. These stats highlight the significant gap between LeBron's high hopes and Bronny's current on-court struggles.

Despite being drafted by the Lakers and given opportunities to prove himself, Bronny has struggled mightily against his peers. His shooting woes are particularly concerning, as his inability to score efficiently reflects the challenges he faces in transitioning to professional basketball.

Fans react to LeBron James’ resurfaced tweet

LeBron's tweet from 2023 has resurfaced at a time when Bronny's early NBA performance is under scrutiny. The tweet, which suggested that Bronny was already as good as some NBA players a year and a half ago, now seems premature in light of his current struggles. The viral nature of the tweet has added pressure on Bronny as he works to find his footing in the league.

Several comments surfaced regarding Bronny James, reflecting a mix of support and criticism on X. Some supporters were understanding, with one noting, "This tweet was (Bronny’s) pre-heart attack to be fair," while another observed, "What a weird tweet for a 19-year-old 2nd round pick. Anything for engagement though."

One person straight up told LeBron to delete his post, “I think you should delete this brother bear”.

However, criticism also emerged, suggesting, "Bronny should have stayed in college. Poor kid's never going to live up to expectations at this rate. Maybe a season in the minors will help." Some users questioned LeBron James' honesty, stating, "We all knew LeBron was lying... we just didn’t know how much,'' while another commented on his parenting skills versus talent evaluation, saying, "Good Dad... Bad talent evaluator." Lastly, a straightforward remark summed up the sentiment: "This shit aged horrible."

Bronny James' early struggles in the Summer League have brought renewed attention to an old tweet by his father, LeBron James, which expressed high confidence in his son's abilities. As Bronny continues to develop and adjust to the NBA's demands, there is hope that he will eventually live up to the expectations set by his famous father and fans.

