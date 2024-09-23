LeBron James' Olympics Tattoo Goes Viral; DETAILS INSIDE

With LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers leading the team, Team USA won another gold medal at the Olympics this summer. James had previously competed for Team USA in 2008 and 2012; this was his third gold medal. LeBron James got a new tattoo after the Olympics that was motivated by Team USA's victory.

The five rings that have come to represent the Olympic logo were featured in LeBron James' most recent tattoo, which was inked on his arm. James tied his longtime friend Carmelo Anthony for the most gold medals with his most recent win. Both athletes competed for Team USA in 2004, where they placed third.

Even though Team USA won, one could argue that they might not have been as successful if they hadn't had the oldest player on the squad. James was undoubtedly the team captain and his aggressiveness and all-around play were vital in multiple games.

James averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in six games. He was declared the tournament MVP after shooting 66 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from three-point range, and 73.3 percent from the free-throw line. As part of the opening ceremonies, the Lakers star was also chosen to carry the American flag in the opening ceremony.

It's unclear how long James will play in the NBA, but one thing is certain: he hasn't shown any signs of giving in to the effects of aging. James, who is getting close to his 22nd season, inked a two-year deal with the Lakers this offseason.

Advertisement

Throughout the previous two seasons, the 39-year-old made a significant impact on NBA history. He became the league's all-time leader in points scored in 2022–2023. He became the first player ever to reach 40,000 career points in 2023–2024.

James played for the Lakers for 71 games, averaging slightly more than 35 minutes each time. In addition to averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, he shot 54% from the field, 41% from three-point range, and 75% in front of the free-throw line. It was a career-high three-point percentage for him.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Spill Beans on What Warriors' Stephen Curry Was Like in Olympics