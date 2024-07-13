LeBron James Opens Up on How Playing With Bronny Would Be During Lakers Games: ‘Going To Hold Him Accountable’

NBA legend LeBron James discussed playing with his son Bronny James on the Los Angeles Lakers with Craig Melvin of TODAY. In the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick. Next season, LeBron and Bronny become the first father-son duo in the NBA.

LeBron said, “It’s going to work just like any other of my teammates. I’m going to hold him accountable, and he should hold me accountable when I do things not right. I can separate Dad from a teammate. And, I think, as he continues to grow, and as he continues to learn, I hope he’s able to separate son from teammate, as well.”

What did LeBron James say?

Bronny inked a $7.9 million, four-year deal with the Lakers. After sharing the court with his father during the opening week of the regular season, Bronny will play the majority of the 2024–25 season with the Lakers’ G League squad.

LeBron said, “We have one common goal on the floor, and that’s to win that game and get better every day. So, you know, for me, I probably will hold him to a higher standard because I want him to be great. I want him to be as great as he can be.

He added, “But at the end of the day, it won’t be no shortcuts, that’s for sure. I don’t hold anybody to shortcut standard when it comes to the game of basketball and somebody being around me on a day-to-day basis.”

Bronny’s health issue last season

Last year, Bronny experienced a cardiac arrest. After recovering completely, he participated in the previous college campaign for USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks while shooting 36.6% from the field, 26.7% from beyond the arc, and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

LeBron said, “It’s probably, when it comes to basketball, it’s the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever had. I’ve done it all as an individual, but there’s no greater accomplishment that will be able to overtake me being able to be on the same floor as my son. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened.”

The King will be hoping that Bronny can win the Lakers fans’ trust in his rookie season and help the team defensively. The Lakers' desire for an NBA title is higher than ever, as the Boston Celtics now sit on top with 18 NBA titles while the Lakers are at 17th.

ALSO READ: Steve Kerr Drops Bombshell About Golden State Warriors Players That Could Be Traded; DETAILS Inside