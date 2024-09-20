LeBron James Opens Up on Playing With Son Bronny and Lakers' New Season: 'It Doesn’t Last Forever’

LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, is set for a unique season. It will be his 22nd in the NBA and his first playing alongside his son, Bronny. For years, LeBron dreamed of this moment, and it has finally come to fruition after the Lakers selected Bronny in the second round.

LeBron anticipates a surreal experience when he and Bronny share the court. He expressed his feelings during offseason workouts on the GoJo & Golic show:

“Having Bronny on the team feels different. I think it’s incredible to work with your child. This week marked our first time training together as professionals, going against each other as we prepare for the season. I found myself losing focus at times, which is unusual for me. I caught myself watching him prepare and compete. This year will be amazing for both of us.”

LeBron also mentioned that playing with Bronny will enhance his appreciation for the small moments this season.

“It will help me enjoy the moment more. When you’re deep in training and focused on preparation, you might overlook opportunities to celebrate and appreciate what happens during the season. With Bronny here, I can take moments to reflect and appreciate the experience. This career has spanned over two decades, and I know I won’t play for another two. So I need to cherish these moments, and being alongside Bronny will definitely help with that.”

LeBron James, having achieved almost everything in the NBA, is heading into what will surely be a special and unique season. While winning another championship remains his top goal, it's clear that playing alongside his son, Bronny will allow him to enjoy the experience even more.

Bronny James still needs to develop into an NBA-ready player, so he will likely spend most of his rookie season in the G League. However, he is expected to share the court with his father at some point, possibly as early as the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As LeBron enters the 2024-25 season, many speculate it could be his last. He turns 40 in December 2024, and this will mark his 22nd NBA season, tying him with Vince Carter for the longest career in league history. Though his performance has remained impressive, the physical demands of the game are becoming more significant at this stage.

LeBron recently signed a two-year, $104 million deal with the Lakers, with a player option for the second year, giving him flexibility regarding his future in the NBA.

