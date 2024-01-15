LeBron James or Dwyane Wade: Eric Spoelstra names the 'greatest' NBA star to have played for Heats

In a media interview, ahead of the Hornets versus Charlotte clash on Sunday, Eric Spoelstra, the head coach of the Miami Heat, hailed Dwyane Wade.

While speaking about the Heat's culture and the standards set by past achievements, Spoelstra underlined the impact of witnessing greatness and why it should be celebrated, especially when players like Dwyane Wade have achieved remarkable feats with the team.

The celebrated coach also expressed his desire for the current squad, including players like Jimmy, Bam, Tyler, and Jaime, to grasp the essence of greatness and understand the legacy they represent.

“I think it's important for all the guys in the locker room to see that. I mention it often to our guys that they inherit the legacy of this organization. Not everybody, when they come into this building, necessarily feels that way. But we feel a certain way about the culture here and what's been done in the past, and we want to uphold that standard. I just want our guys to see what greatness is and why greatness is celebrated, especially when you win and get over that mountaintop, accomplishing the things that Dwayne can do with those Miami Heat teams,” said Eric adding that there is a legacy that lives on forever, and he just loves it.

Advertisement

He continued, “I love Jimmy seeing it. I love Bam seeing it. I love Tyler. I love Jaime. I know Jaime was like, he mentioned it to me in the locker room that he studied Dwayne for a while. I joked with him. I was like, "You're too young until you've never seen him fight and understand what he was doing." But he's a student of the game, and he studied him. So, it's a great night to be able to get the win, to finish the homestand. We know it's a pretty busy week. We know what's ahead of us this next week, and to also just celebrate Dwayne with a win, which is what he wanted as well, was a really cool night.”

Dwyane Wade, enjoyed a remarkable 16-season career, with 15 seasons playing under the coaching expertise of Spoelstra for the Miami Heat. His journey began as the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, swiftly becoming a key player for the Heat. Wade's early seasons saw him propel the team to the playoffs and earn his first All-Star appearance in the 2004-05 season.

The pinnacle of Wade's career came during the 2005-06 season when he led the Heat to an NBA championship, securing the Finals MVP award with outstanding performances against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite facing injuries in subsequent seasons, Wade remained a force on the court. The "Big Three" era, featuring Wade alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh, brought unprecedented success, including back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Wade's journey took him to the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers before an emotional return to the Heat, concluding his illustrious career after the 2018-19 season. The Heat honored his contributions by retiring his No. 3 jersey on February 22, 2020.

LeBron James, another NBA icon, played four seasons with the Miami Heat, leading the team to two NBA titles during the "Big Three" era. Spoelstra coached LeBron from 2010 to 2014, witnessing the team's success and James' impact on the court. LeBron James also earned two consecutive NBA MVP Awards during his time with the team.

The "Big Three" era in Miami Heat under Eric Spoelstra

The "Big Three" era in the Miami Heat refers to a period in the franchise's history when three NBA superstars—LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh—joined forces to create a formidable trio. This era, marked by their collaboration, brought about a lot of success for the Heat, with multiple NBA Finals appearances and consecutive championships. The "Big Three" era came to an end after the 2013-14 season when LeBron James opted to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Erik Spoelstra’s tryst with the Miami Heat

Erik Spoelstra became the head coach of the Miami Heat in 2008.

Despite initial challenges, Spoelstra led the Heat to the NBA Playoffs in his first year, following the acquisitions of LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010.

Spoelstra guided the team through highs and lows, securing a historic back-to-back championship run in 2011-2013. His coaching prowess continued to shine as he achieved personal milestones and led the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances.

Recently, Spoelstra signed an eight-year contract worth around $120 million.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Fab 5: What happened to Lakers star’s high school teammates and did they make it to the NBA?