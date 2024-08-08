LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Jerry Stackhouse Weighs In on Basketball GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate is the most passionate and contentious topic in the modern NBA. Several NBA legends have weighed in on the subject recently, including two-time All-Star Jerry Stackhouse, who played with both "The King" and MJ during his playing career. Stack determined that there could never be a fair comparison because of the different circumstances in which each legend achieved success. Therefore, for Stackhouse, it's probably safe to say that MJ and LeBron are the top two players on the list.

Stackhouse said to Hoopshype, "I don't think it would be fair to give a comparison on them. I played with LeBron in the prime of his career and I played with Michael in the last year of his career. I just think both are unbelievable players. They're probably one and two in the history of the game. That's where I'll leave it."

To be fair to Stackhouse, since Jordan and James were never playing against each other on the court, it's impossible to determine who was better than the other. Furthermore, LeBron's career has developed in a period of increased pace and space, with three-point shooting ruling the game, whereas "His Airness" played in a time when physicality and defense were valued.

ALSO READ: When Magic Johnson Offered Michael Jordan USD 1 Million To Play For 1992 Olympics Dream Team

However, Stack once calculated that Jordan's greater number of NBA titles won gives him a slight advantage over James in the end. While LeBron's varied skill set is impressive, Stackhouse contends that Michael Jordan's six championships speak for themselves.

Advertisement

Stackhouse once said, "LeBron James, he's won a championship, and he's gonna be right there, you'd think, as far as the numbers go. So you can say maybe he's one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all-time players, but the only way that he can back that up is to be able to be at the same level Michael Jordan's at in terms of winning championships."

NBA players appear to be growing more and more in awe of "The King" as time goes on, despite the ongoing Jordan vs. James GOAT debate. The Athletic began polling in 2019, and Michael defeated LeBron by an overwhelming 61.1% margin.

Jordan received 58.3% of the vote last year, while James received 33%, narrowing the difference to just 25.3%. LeBron made a significant breakthrough this year, closing the gap on Michael with 42.1% of the vote. Conversely, MJ amassed 45.9%, meaning that the difference is now only 3.8%.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Always Trash-Talked During Space Jam's Filming, Former New York Knicks Legend Reveals