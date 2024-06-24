LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Lionel Messi Weighs In on NBA GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict

Basketball legend Michael Jordan was mentioned by current Inter Miami and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi as the one legendary athlete he would love to have a photo taken with. In a recent episode of the Clank podcast, which is hosted by Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, he made this assertion.



In addition, the Argentine legend declared Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time, ending the ongoing debate and comparisons between Jordan and LeBron James. Undoubtedly, his remarkable career has had a long-lasting effect both on and off the court. Therefore, it was not unexpected when Messi indicated that he wanted a photo with Jordan.

What did Lionel Messi say?

The 37-year-old said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X): "Michael Jordan is the greatest ever. After watching his series 'The Last Dance', it's impressive. That brought me much closer to getting to know him. It's a shame I couldn't have experienced that era live because I would have loved to."

He further added, "I don't know much about basketball either, but he was something different. I have a great admiration for him. So many people have asked me for photos, why couldn't I ask him for a photo? It would be really nice."

The Jordan dynasty in basketball

Arguably, one of the greatest athletes in sports history is Jordan. He was the leader of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s and was the winner of six NBA championships. Among many other honors, he was selected for 14 NBA All-Star games and won five NBA MVP awards.



He won the 1992 FIBA AmeriCup and two gold medals at the Olympics (in Los Angeles in 1984 and Barcelona in 1992) while playing for the US national basketball team. He has not only left his athletic legacy but also the entire 'Jordan' brand, created by Nike, to his name. Over the years, the iconic "Air Jordan" sneakers have gained enormous popularity all over the world.

