LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Travis Kelce Had No Hesitation Naming His NBA GOAT With Firm Verdict

The GOAT debate is never over; however, people have different reasons to choose one as their favorite. The same goes for who is the Greatest of All Time in the NBA. However, Travis Kelce has this answer. The Kansas City Chiefs players were questioned by the franchise’s social media team ahead of their recent training camp.

When it came to Kelce, he wasn't hesitant enough to share who the NBA GOAT is for him. It was LeBron James, the three-time Super Bowl champion, when asked who the Greatest of All Time was. “You already know, man; it's all about Bron, man. Northeast Ohio, baby, it's something in the water,” as he walked by towards the football field.

Both the Lakers' star and the Chiefs’ tight end share a root in the state of Ohio, and the NBA star is a native of Akron. On the other hand, the Kelce brothers belong to Cleveland Heights.

The 34-year-old has chosen his GOAT. However, the discussion is never over among basketball and sports fans, and it will continue to go ahead. Talking about the other Chiefs players, there were different answers among LeBron, Jordan, and late legendary star Kobe Bryant.

Defensive end George Karlaftis’ response was something to remember. The American football player not only chose his favorite, Jordan, but also taunted the ones who picked LeBron over him. “Michael Jeffrey Jordan!” he replied.

He further continued, “What are y’all talking about? No, it’s not [James]. Get outta here. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. That’s top 3. You guys still believe in Santa Claus? What?”

Meanwhile, LeBron has been a huge fan of the New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers. Last year, the Lakers guard tweeted about them in October and expressed his desire that he wanted to be one of the guests of the show. He called the brothers “the Kings of NE Ohio.” He further called them “awesome” together as hosts of the show.

The 39-year-old is currently leading Team USA at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, as the Americans are heavy favorites to clinch the gold medal for the fifth time in a row!

Talking about Travis, his side has been one of the most dominant teams currently in the league. The Chiefs were successful in grabbing the last two Lombardi trophies and are now gearing up for a three-peat this year.

The NFL teams are training hard to give tough competition to the Chiefs, as the defending champions have already started their preparations for a third Super Bowl in a row. If they win, they will become the first franchise in the league's history to win three Lombardi trophies in a row.

The pre-season games are around the corner, and the regular games will kick off in September following the conclusion of the pre-game in August. The franchise will begin its season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

This will be followed by games against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, the Atlanta Falcons on September 22, and the Los Angeles Lakers on September 29 before heading into next month's fixtures.

