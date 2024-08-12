LeBron James or Steph Curry? Caitlin Clark Shares Her Take on Favorite NBA Player: ‘That’s Tough’

LeBron James has recently addressed the inevitable comparisons between the 2024 Olympic basketball squad, which included himself and Stephen Curry, and the legendary 1992 Dream Team led by Michael Jordan.

After their extraordinary performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Team USA clinched the gold medal, the debate over which team was better has once again resurfaced.

In 1992, the Dream Team was a phenomenon by featuring NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, & Larry Bird. They not only dominated the competition in Barcelona but also changed the global perception of the whole game .

The 1992 team was the first U.S. Olympic team to feature active NBA players, and they steamrolled through the competition, winning games by an average of 44 points. Their influence was so profound that basketball became a global sport, inspiring generations of international players to pursue NBA careers.

However, the landscape of international basketball has changed dramatically since then. The 2024 Olympic team faced much stiffer competition, with international stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama leading their respective teams. The gap between Team USA and the rest of the world has significantly narrowed, making the road to the gold medal far more challenging than it was in 1992.

LeBron James, a veteran of multiple Olympic campaigns, understands this better than most. He’s seen firsthand how international basketball has evolved, and how the talent pool outside the U.S. has grown. This is why, when asked if the 2024 squad could be considered the new Dream Team, LeBron offered a different perspective.

Advertisement

"The Dream Team will always be the Dream Team," LeBron said, acknowledging the historical significance and unmatched legacy of the 1992 squad. "We respect what they did, but we’re in a different era now."

He continued, explaining that the 2024 team doesn’t need to chase the ghosts of the past. Instead, they’ve created their own legacy, one that is rooted in the unique challenges they’ve faced and overcome. "We’re not the Dream Team or the Redeem Team," LeBron said, referencing the 2008 squad that also reclaimed Olympic gold. "We’re The Avengers."

LeBron’s answer was both humble and profound. By referring to his team as "The Avengers," he emphasized their unity and their ability to rise to any challenge, much like the fictional superhero team. It was a clever way to sidestep the comparisons with the 1992 team while also highlighting the strength of this generation of players.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry, who also played a pivotal role in the 2024 Olympics, echoed LeBron’s sentiments. "We’ve got a lot of respect for the Dream Team, but we’re writing our own story," Curry said. "This was our time to show what we could do, and we did that."

The debate over which team was better—1992 or 2024—will likely continue for years to come. The 1992 Dream Team had an unparalleled impact on the game, but the 2024 squad faced a level of competition that the original Dream Team never encountered. The international game has evolved, and the 2024 team’s success in this new environment is a testament to their skill and determination.

READ MORE: Unacceptable and makes no sense': Jayson Tatum's mom lashes out after Celtics star's DNP in Team USA vs Serbia