LeBron James or Stephen Curry? Stephen A. Smith reveals which NBA superstar he would have preferred as a teammate

College basketball was once Stephen A. Smith's arena, playing for the Winston-Salem State Rams. Sadly, an unfortunate knee injury prevented him from turning professional.

Let's imagine, just for a moment, that Smith had turned pro. Who would be his top pick for a teammate - Steph Curry or LeBron James?

This very question came up during a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on YouTube. A fan was curious to know whom the ESPN analyst would prefer to play with if he had made it to the NBA.

Smith revealed he would opt for the Golden State Warriors superstar despite his admiration for both Curry and James. His reasoning was insightful and underlies his understanding of the game.

He labeled LeBron as a "basketball savant," who manipulates the game with incredible decision-making skills.

Nevertheless, he observed how LeBron's style demands the ball to be in his possession for extensive periods, ultimately making his teammates heavily dependent on him. Smith felt this wouldn't benefit his game.

In contrast, Smith explained that someone like Steph Curry, with his propensity to either take the shot or create opportunities for others to do so, would allow him to thrive better on the court. Hence, his choice of Steph Curry.

ALSO READ: Why didn’t Stephen Curry play as Warriors lost to Thunders?

Stephen A. Smith's GOAT in the NBA?

Stephen A. Smith unhesitatingly ranks Michael Jordan as the NBA's greatest player of all time. His list of the top 5 most influential NBA players crowns Michael Jordan as the pinnacle of influence.

Furthermore, on another occasion, reports suggest that Smith arranged his 'GOAT' list with Michael Jordan topping it, trailed by LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson.

These examples underscore Smith's unwavering acknowledgment of Michael Jordan as the NBA's supreme player in its history.

ALSO READ: When Michael Jordan sported a Hitler stache in controversial Hanes commercial