LeBron James Parties With Draymond Green As He Enjoys NBA Break After Olympics Gold Victory

Following his third gold medal with Team USA, LeBron James took a much-needed vacation that didn’t involve going far. The superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers was seen having a great time in Cannes with Draymond Green. Just a few days prior, he was singing in the rain at an Adele concert in Munich, Germany.

James was spotted dancing and singing along to songs by Shakira, Drake, Sheck Wes, Tyla, and many other artists, effortlessly keeping up with the lyrics. When asked earlier this summer which player he would like to play with but hasn’t yet, Green gave an answer that shouldn’t come as a surprise: “LeBron, without a doubt.”

Over the years, the two have become close friends, despite their initial disagreement during the 2016 NBA Finals when Green took a swing at James. Green, however, believes he would have been the MVP if the Golden State Warriors had defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in that Game 7. Reflecting on their friendship, Green recalled asking his coach, Steve Kerr, for permission to miss a game so he could go to Los Angeles and watch James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

“Yeah, I was going. It was a TNT game, and I was doing the broadcast. Steve said, ‘I don't think that'll be great for our team. While we're flying out on the road, you're flying to LA; guys see that, and they see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland.’ I said, ‘All right, respect. No problem. I’ll be there with my team,’” Green shared.

Green added, “I flew to Portland, we got to get a win and we're here. So, it was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments, and we'll create great memories.”

James discussed his appreciation for Green's game in an interview with J.J. Redick on his podcast Mind the Game. Green is a four-time NBA Finals MVP. "Draymond Green's ability to get [Steph Curry and Klay Thompson] open and then play in the pocket is his biggest offensive asset for [the Warriors] ... Now his IQ starts to function." Green revealed via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports that despite their intense affection for one another, the two are unlikely to ever be paired on the same team.

