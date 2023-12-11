LeBron James pits Austin Reaves against Michael Jordan's historic flu game: Which performance stands out?

On December 10, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged as champions of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament beating the Indiana Pacers with a score of 123-109.

Displaying an impressive performance throughout the tournament, the Lakers achieved a flawless 7-0 record while the Pacers stood at 6-1.

The tournament marked a new milestone in the NBA season, excluding the final championship game which doesn't account in the standings.

As the critical final game against the Indiana Pacers closed in, a worrying report surfaced from The Athletic's Shams Charania. Austin Reaves, arguably the Lakers' third leading player, was suffering from a non-COVID-related illness.

His offensive skills held high importance to withstand the Pacer's offense, hence, the Lakers were counting on him.

Reaves' heroics and LeBron's comparison: A closer look at the NBA Cup final performance

In the NBA Cup final, Reaves didn't disappoint. He ended the match with 28 points, shooting successfully in 9 out of 15 attempts.

Despite being overshadowed by Anthony Davis's epic 41-20-5-4 record, Reaves's contribution was pivotal to the Lakers' victory.

LeBron James, applauding Reaves's inspirational performance, compared it to one of the NBA’s most iconic individual games.

"Who had the better flu game: AR or MJ?" James jokingly teased Reaves, as reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

James's seriousness of the comparison is uncertain, but even if it was in jest, comparing Reaves's contribution with Jordan's iconic game emphasizes the immense value Reaves brought to the team in light of health challenges.

Legendary Resilience: Michael Jordan's Iconic Flu Game Heroics

In Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan, despite grappling with flu-like symptoms, put on a performance that is seen as one of the finest in NBA history.

Jordan excelled with 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and noteworthy contributions of 3 steals and 1 block, steering the Chicago Bulls to a significant victory over the Utah Jazz.

Given the high stakes of the match and his visible difficulties throughout the game, Jordan's performance was quite the feat.

However, it is worth mentioning that Jordan's sensational game was held during the NBA Finals.

In contrast, Reaves' extraordinary performance was showcased in a different kind of final: the maiden In-Season Tournament. Undoubtedly, no one would contest the distinction between the two.

Regrettably, Reaves may not return from Vegas as the player with the most legendary Flu Game in NBA history.

Instead, he can take solace in the sizable cash prize of $500,000 and an In-Season Tournament medal, a unique accolade that even Jordan himself did not achieve in the NBA.

