LeBron James’ Plan to Own NBA Team After Retirement Gets Another Seal of Approval From His Close Alias

LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to own an NBA team, specifically targeting a franchise in Las Vegas. Since at least 2016, he has actively voiced this ambition, highlighting his unique basketball insight and leadership goals.

Recently, Maverick Carter, LeBron's longtime friend and business partner, endorsed James' post-retirement plans. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Carter confirmed LeBron's aspirations and shared updates on his future.

"We've been involved with Liverpool since 2011, and it's been an amazing journey. Fenway Sports Group is top-notch," Carter said. "LeBron is fully committed to owning an NBA team, but he's still playing. I don't know how much longer he'll keep going. I thought he might have retired a few years ago, but he's still out there showing the young guys that Grandpa can still ball."

Although Carter isn't LeBron's agent like Rich Paul, he is part of LeBron's close circle. Even Carter can't predict when LeBron will retire but believes James can achieve a lot in the remaining time of his career. LeBron openly acknowledges that his career is nearing its end, but this doesn't mean he plans to step out of the NBA spotlight. Instead, his retirement could mark a shift from playing to becoming a team owner or governor.

Although no NBA franchises are currently available, the league is expected to expand in the coming years, and LeBron's interest in owning a team is well-known. He's particularly focused on a potential opportunity in Las Vegas. Las Vegas, once primarily famous for gambling and nightlife, has seen its sports culture grow significantly with the arrival of professional teams like the Aces, Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Raiders. Along with Seattle and Mexico City, Vegas is considered a prime location for an NBA expansion team, and LeBron James has both the ambition and resources to make it happen.

Clearly, LeBron has no intention of fading from the public eye. In fact, he may become even more active in business, entertainment, and culture. His ultimate dream is to launch his own NBA team, where he could employ his sons and bring his vision of the perfect franchise to life. While it might take years to achieve, LeBron James is determined to do everything in his power to make it a reality.

