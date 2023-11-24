LeBron James praises Luka Doncic after getting spectacularly nutmegged by Mavericks star

Luka Doncic, the star player of the Dallas Mavericks, is always known for his spectacular performances on the basketball court.

This was evident on Wednesday night when the Mavericks clashed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where Doncic demonstrated a breathtaking nutmeg pass that had to be seen to be believed, executing it through the legs of LeBron James.

Despite the Lakers' rotational defense, which seemed to have covered all spaces, Doncic demonstrated that, for him, no passing lane is ever closed off.

Spotting his teammate, Josh Green, open on the right corner, Doncic skillfully threw a bounce pass that navigated through James' legs, landing directly into Green's hands.

The Lakers were left puzzled, as they could not figure out how Green was left open and how Doncic managed to get the ball to him.

Even though Green fumbled the ball a bit, he still had ample time to successfully make the open three, thanks to Doncic's incredible play.

Even though the Lakers made a 20-point comeback, the Mavericks secured a 104-101 victory.

LeBron James applauds Luka Doncic's exceptional move

Luka dominated the game, concluding the night as the leading scorer with 30 points, alongside thirteen rebounds and eight assists.

As for the Lakers, LeBron steered the ship, tallying 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Asked about Doncic's prospects and achievements in basketball, LeBron offered his commendation.

“Wherever he wants to,” LeBron commented on Doncic's future. “It’s in his hands. Undoubtedly, it’s all up to him."

Since then, Luka has emphatically proven his unique capabilities. This season, the Slovenian prodigy is boasting some truly remarkable statistics.

Currently, the 24-year-old ranks as the league’s third-best scorer, trailing behind Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant, averaging 30.5 points in addition to 8.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

