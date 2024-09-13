LeBron James Reacted to Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Statue Unveiling

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade rank among the most celebrated figures in NBA history, particularly for their time on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. During this period, they, along with Chris Bosh, formed the "Big Three."

They led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals, securing championships in 2012 and 2013. Their partnership thrived on mutual respect and accountability. A key moment occurred during the 2011 NBA Finals when Wade challenged James about his performance, showcasing the strength of their open communication.

A few months ago, the Miami Heat announced plans to unveil a statue of Dwyane Wade outside their arena. The team recently confirmed that the unveiling will happen on October 27, with "Statue Night" following on October 28 during the Heat’s game against the Pistons. LeBron James reacted to this news on Instagram, expressing his excitement through several emojis.

Though the trio played together for only four seasons, they reached the NBA Finals each year and won two championships. While James' contributions to the franchise may warrant a jersey retirement, Wade's impact is so profound that many consider him the greatest Heat player of all time, even though James had a more productive tenure during their shared years.

Wade led the Heat to their first NBA Championship in 2006, years before LeBron and Bosh joined the team. He earned the Finals MVP during that remarkable title run, cementing his place as one of the franchise's most iconic players.

Retiring with the Heat after a brief departure only added to his legacy as the team's greatest legend.

Throughout his 15 seasons with the Heat, Wade averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. He made 13 All-Star teams and eight All-NBA teams during that time. Although he never secured a league MVP award to accompany his 2006 Finals MVP, he won three championships with the Heat.

Some criticize LeBron while praising Wade for their partnership, but this criticism is misplaced. Wade was the driving force behind uniting the 2003 Draft classmates, as he openly discussed on Carmelo Anthony's '7 PM in Brooklyn' podcast.

"I wanted those Larry O'Brien trophies, man. I already had one, and I knew how it felt. I needed to experience that again. I knew it was the perfect time in my career to put myself in that position again. LeBron is an incredible player, and you have to adjust to work effectively with him."

Wade made the most of his career, forever linking his name with LeBron's. Yet, no matter what James achieves, Miami will always belong to Dwyane Wade.

