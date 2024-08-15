LeBron James Reacts to Devin Booker’s Instagram Post After Thrilling Gold Medal Win in Paris Olympics

LeBron James and Devin Booker were both part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Recently, the Phoenix Suns superstar dropped a bunch of photographs from his Olympics preparation on his Instagram profile that have garnered 272,289 likes so far.

Booker even captioned his post as, “Olympic prep w no service,” suggesting how rigorously he had to prepare for the multi-sport event. Fortunately, all his efforts paid off when he helped Team USA win a gold medal in the Olympics.

Shortly after his post went public, the 4x NBA Champion and Booker’s teammate in the USA basketball team for the Olympics offered his appreciation towards him by commenting on the post. James wrote, “That GUY!!!”

Check out the post below:

In just over 27 minutes of play during the gold medal game, Booker contributed 15 points, hitting six of his 10 shots. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in his journey to earn his second gold medal. The 27-year-old initially won the first yellow metal with his team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

As Booker was on the court this time, Team USA outscored Team France by 18 points and, in the end, won the event with a stunning 98-87 win. Meanwhile, LeBron James earned the Olympic MVP Award after a stellar performance throughout the games.

The now three-time Gold Olympic medalist averaged 14.2 points per game, shooting an impressive 66% from the field and 30.1% from three-point range. Additionally, he contributed 6.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

However, this is not the first time that James has left a comment on Booker’s Instagram post. In late July, when the latter uploaded a picture from the Paris Opening ceremony, James made sure to leave a comment there as well.

Booker shared incredible content on his Instagram profile and captioned it; “Opening ceremony 🇺🇸."

Within a short time frame, the Lakers Power Forward left a hilarious remark by adding laughing and other emojis and wrote, “That boy standing like Captain America. That's hilarious! Dope content here!"

It is worth mentioning that during the same ceremony, James served as a flag bearer, making history as he became the first U.S. men’s basketball player to do so.

Besides, both players had a great 2023-2024 season. While Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per contest.

