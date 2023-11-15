LeBron James reacts to hilarious Skilla Baby rant explaining why he hates the Lakers superstar

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby criticized LeBron James' game and career decisions, to which LeBron James actively responded.

He had displayed his reaction to the critique through an Instagram Story post on Monday, sharing a snippet of Skilla Baby speaking about his dislikes towards the four-time NBA champion.

In his shared post, LeBron portrayed his indifference towards the critique, calmly responding with "Crazy thing is I HATE ME TOO," and added several crying, laughing face emojis for emphasis.

In the original video, Skilla Baby had dissected his criticism further. Despite admitting that LeBron had an impressive game, he had voiced his concerns over various aspects of the future NBA Hall of Famer's game and career.

He had disliked his jab-step jump shot, star-studded teammates, his move from Cleveland to Miami, his 2007 48-point performance against the Pistons, and the perceived leniency from referees, among others.

LeBron James' Miami era: Impact, reflections, and career insights

Recently, ahead of the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Bron shared insights into his decision to move from Cleveland to Miami.

He confidently asserted that his dominance on the court would have prevailed regardless of the move.

At the age of 38, he took a moment to reminisce about his fruitful four seasons (2010-14) with the Heat, during which he propelled the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Bron emphasized, "I wholeheartedly believe that my performance level wouldn't have differed whether I moved here or not.

Although the four stunningly successful years I spent here are indubitably memorable, and my love for the franchise is unfeigned. This franchise ranks among the best internationally."

He further elaborated on his career, "My efforts in the game ensured the trajectory of my career. I persistently strive for greatness, and that's what shapes my career.

However, the learnings I gleaned here are unparalleled, that I recall fondly.”

