LeBron James reacts to Ja Morant’s historic game winning performance vs Pelicans; here's how many points he scored

In his fantastic season debut, Ja Morant scored a whopping 34 points, culminating with a game-winning layup at the buzzer.

His performance led the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a victorious comeback against the New Orleans Pelicans, with a close score of 115-113 on Tuesday night.

Turning around an initial 24-point deficit from the first half, Memphis secured their first lead since the second quarter, thanks to Morant's basket that finalized a 9-1 run. This put the Grizzlies at a 2-point lead with just over a minute left in the game.

With only ten seconds left in the tie game, Memphis called a timeout to strategize. Their plan centered around Morant, who then successfully drove to the basket to score an off-balance jumper, terminating the Pelicans' four consecutive wins.

Morant proved instrumental in this game, not only by establishing a lead with his 27 second-half points but also by contributing six rebounds and eight assists.

This was his comeback game after being absent from the Grizzlies' lineup for 25 games due to a suspension. His offense? Brandishing a firearm during a livestream video last spring.

Contributing to the Grizzlies' first-quarter lead of 25-21, Morant managed to add three points in his first eight minutes back on the court.

ALSO READ: NBA Poll: Who do you think is the leading contender to win MVP award this season so far? Vote now

Advertisement

LeBron James' applause: Ja Morant's stellar comeback and electrifying performance

Despite the controversies plaguing Ja Morant over the past year, he has displayed an exceptional performance for the Grizzlies.

The star player showed that his skills remained unscathed, even after a lengthy absence. His remarkable comeback immediately impressed LeBron James.

Following the game, LeBron James showed his admiration for Morant's performance by tweeting, "12 That's All."

LeBron James has a fresh impression of Ja Morant's prowess. The Los Angeles Lakers were the last team to contend with Morant before his much-awaited comeback on Tuesday night.

Despite their loss in the six-game series, Morant put forth a valiant effort, averaging 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, against a revived Lakers team.

Looking ahead, more stellar performances from Morant are expected, particularly as they face off with the Indiana Pacers, who hold the unfortunate title of the league's worst defense.

Amid the anticipation surrounding Morant's comeback, the Grizzlies' star seizes the opportunity to shine, disproving doubts he might be out of practice.

Instead, he proved to be a force to reckon with, particularly in the game's second half.

ALSO READ: Who Is Draymond Green Wife Hazel Renee