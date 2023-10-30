LeBron James reacts to judges’ decision as Tyson Fury remains unbeaten after victory over Francis Ngannou

The sporting world had passionate reactions to Tyson Fury's controversial split decision victory over UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Basketball giant LeBron James minced no words as he criticized the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou bout on the X platform (previously known as Twitter), stating, "Exactly why I don’t watch boxing. C’mon man!” He accentuated his disapproval with a face-palm emoji.

In the judge's tally, it was a neck-and-neck scenario. One judge scored the fight 95-94 leaning towards Ngannou, crediting the heavy knockdown of Fury he delivered in the third round.

Conversely, another judge saw it the same way but tilted towards Fury. The deciding scorecard from the third official swung towards Fury with a 96-93 margin, granting the victory to the reigning WBC world heavyweight champion.

LeBron's voice was not alone. Many others questioned the judges' conclusion, believing Ngannou had showcased better boxing prowess during the match.

The bout truly tested Fury's abilities, as Ngannou's tenacity seemed to overwhelm him. Ngannou, resilient and forceful, landed potent blows leaving Fury in a frazzled state as the fight drew to an end.

ALSO READ: How LeBron James and Kevin Durant didn't face each other even once in 5 years until recent Suns vs. Lakers game

LeBron stays optimistic despite Lakers' 1-2 record

Upon LeBron James' Sunday arrival, he found a framed photograph by his locker, a gift marking his career's anniversary from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The photo captured young James, an 18-year-old rookie at the time, brilliantly executing a right-handed slam dunk in his NBA debut 20 years prior against the Sacramento Kings.

Fast-forward two decades, and James remarkably replicated the dunk in a pivotal moment of the Lakers' 132-127 overtime defeat to the Kings.

"It's incredibly special. Here I am, still in the game I adore," remarked James. "Re-enacting that breakaway dunk... quite a fascinating coincidence."

In conjunction with the photo, the Lakers legend added another thoughtful touch—a bottle of Celler Vall Llach, a 2003 vintage, apt for the occasion.

Even so, if James intended to open the wine and enjoy a few glasses on the flight back to L.A., it would not be to soothe disappointment. The Lakers' loss to the Kings brought their season record to 1-2.

"I'm content with our performance," James evaluated after the Lakers staged a comeback to extend the game to an extra session despite being behind by as much as 15 points at one point.

"We witnessed some promising moments tonight. Regrettably, we couldn't clinch the win."

Advertisement

Notwithstanding his commendable performance, James' night wasn't flawless. He committed two of his game-high eight turnovers during overtime.

Nonetheless, the broader narrative focused on James' impressive stats--27 points on 11-for-19 shooting, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists--marking the 1,424th regular-season game of his exemplary career.

ALSO READ: Pelicans vs Warriors: Preview and prediction