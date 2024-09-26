LeBron James Reacts to Layup Against Son Bronny in Lakers’ Training Session

LeBron James is about to achieve his long-time dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, as the Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny with the 55th selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron expressed his excitement, calling it a "dream come true" and a "fulfilled aspiration" in a recent interview.

He highlighted his commitment to supporting Bronny's growth while navigating their unique father-son relationship on the court. Despite Bronny's health challenges, he is expected to make meaningful contributions to the Lakers, marking a historic milestone as the NBA's first father-son duo.

LeBron reacted to reports of scoring a layup against Bronny during practice by sharing the moment on Instagram, following up with some playful trash talk. In his story, he referenced Lakers GM Rob Pelinka's account and joked that while Bronny played great defense, LeBron managed to adapt and play even better offense.

"Great Defense. Better O.”

If this story is accurate, it contrasts with their first practice together, where LeBron admitted to losing focus while watching his son play with the rest of the team.

LeBron James and Bronny are set to begin their preparations for the season with the Los Angeles Lakers soon. The Lakers will start their training camp in the coming weeks, followed by pre-season games, leading up to the NBA season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There is speculation about whether Bronny James will play on opening night, allowing him and LeBron to share the court before Bronny joins the South Bay Lakers to begin his development in the G-League.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick discussed Bronny James ahead of the new season, emphasizing that the coaching staff has developed a detailed plan for Bronny's growth. They expect him to adapt well to it moving forward.

As a second-round draft pick, Bronny is best suited for the G-League at this stage, as he still needs to develop his skills and gain regular playing time at a lower level. Currently, he isn’t ready to compete for minutes on the Lakers' roster.

Although starting in the G-League indicates Bronny isn’t yet NBA-ready, he could improve quickly and earn future opportunities in the league. If he progresses rapidly, Bronny could become a valuable asset for the Lakers or another NBA team.

Udonis Haslem, a former teammate of LeBron, expressed confidence that with the right development and time, Bronny could have a similar impact in the NBA as Jrue Holiday.

Considering Holiday’s success as an All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time NBA champion, Bronny would undoubtedly be thrilled to achieve similar accomplishments in his career.

When LeBron and Bronny finally share the court next season, they will become the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. For Bronny, he hopes this moment is just the beginning of a long and successful career.

