LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny Winning NBA Summer League Call of Duty Tournament

LeBron James is proud of his son Bronny James. The Los Angeles Lakers star recently expressed his excitement and pride as his son emerged victorious in the NBA Summer League Call of Duty tournament.

Amidst his extensive commitments with Team USA in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, LeBron James remained fervently engaged with the developments in the Summer League.

LeBron James proudly reacted to Bronny James’ Call of Duty Tournament win

In a social media post on his official Instagram stories, LeBron James shared an image of Bronny displaying his gaming skills, accompanying it with a visibly elated declaration, “Ayyyeeeee!!! He really like that on that Duty!”

The tournament saw Bronny James compete against esteemed athletes such as Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams and Detroit Pistons rookie Bobi Kintman in an electrifying finale. His exceptional gaming acumen and well-practised controls were on full display as he clinched the championship title in the popular video game, ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.’

Notably, this triumph marked Bronny's entry into a select group of exceptional gamers from the NBA community. Jalen Williams of the OKC Thunder, last year's Call of Duty tournament winner. Mastering one skill after the other, Bronny seems equally promising if the NBA star’s son chooses to switch to a competitive eSports player in the future.

Bronny James nets $10,000 prize for 'Call of Duty' Tournament,

NBA rookie Bronny James, making headlines off the court, secured victory in the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tournament during the 2024 NBA Summer League. The new Los Angeles Lakers guard, and son of iconic four-time NBA champion LeBron James, emerged triumphant in the gaming competition held at Encore in Las Vegas.

James surpassed Charlotte Hornets' forward Grant Williams, racking up an impressive 84 points in a thrilling two-minute drill contest. This feat granted him not only a coveted custom-made Call of Duty championship belt but also a generous $10,000 prize.

While delighting in his exceptional virtual triumph, the young talent has been striving to find his footing on the court, displaying notable defensive prowess but grappling with offensive challenges.

In his first three Summer League games, James struggled with a 6-for-26 shooting performance and notably went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc. Despite contributing eight points, five rebounds, and two steals during the recent matchup against the Houston Rockets, James candidly expressed dissatisfaction with his overall performance, Bronny acknowledged that he is currently navigating through a "little slump."

