LeBron James Reacts to Suni Lee’s New Nickname as Gymnast Goes Viral for Chalk Toss Routine

USA Gymnastics star Suni Lee has captured hearts and headlines, not just as a three-time medalist in the Summer Games, but also for her infectious joy and iconic chalk toss celebration. Following her podium finish, where she won bronze in the women's uneven bars, Lee's exuberant celebration with chalk-covered hands caught the attention of basketball legend LeBron James.

He was impressed with the striking resemblance to his own famous chalk toss routine. Lee also received a new nickname from the Olympics' X account: "Sunisa LeeBron."

LeBron James didn't miss a beat in showing his support for Suni Lee, as he shared the post featuring her new moniker on his Instagram Stories.

In his message to the 21-year-old gymnastics sensation, the Los Angeles Lakers star and Team USA men's basketball captain expressed his excitement, saying, "AYYYYYEEEEEEEE [Sunisa Lee]. YOU'RE AWESOME!! Congrats on everything!" Lee, in response, shared and laughed about James' message.











However, James not only hyped up Suni Lee, but he also rooted for her teammate Simone Biles a few days ago.

Along with NBA legend Magic Johnson and current star Kevin Durant, LeBron expressed his immense pride and respect for Biles' extraordinary achievement. James took to social media to commemorate the occasion, leaving a GOAT emoji on his Instagram story to convey his awe at Biles' exceptional performance and resilience.

The NBA world was truly swept up in the inspiration of Biles' historic win, with the exalted Magic Johnson displaying unyielding support and admiration, rooting for the "GOAT of gymnastics" and celebrating her electrifying performance from his vacation retreat.

Moreover, the NBA's elite continued to shower Simone Biles with accolades, as Kevin Durant humorously chimed in with his belief in Biles' ability to "catch a lob and finish," as the Phoenix Suns star went on to applaud Biles.

